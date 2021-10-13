Ossiam Buys 206,179 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ossiam boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 276.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 825,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. The company has a market capitalization of $482.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.