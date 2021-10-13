Ossiam Buys 2,271 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,664. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

