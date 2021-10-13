Ossiam Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $694.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,885. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $769.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

