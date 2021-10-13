Ossiam Has $12.46 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ossiam lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $633.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.14 and a 200-day moving average of $559.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 748.97, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.97.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

