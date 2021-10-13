Ossiam Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. 17,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

