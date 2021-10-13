Ossiam Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,787 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.8% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $103,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,135,919 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

