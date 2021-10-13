Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.42 and last traded at $73.74. 6,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,972,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $19,824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

