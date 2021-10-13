Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.42 and last traded at $73.74. 6,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,972,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $19,824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.