PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,106 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

