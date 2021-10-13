PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
