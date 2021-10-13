Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 72 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 3.64% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

