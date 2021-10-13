Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $7,146,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

