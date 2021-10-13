Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,103,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

