Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Palantir Technologies worth $234,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

