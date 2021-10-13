Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.30

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

