PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVJTY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

