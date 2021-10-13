PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVJTY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.
About PAO Severstal
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.