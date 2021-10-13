Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches One Day Volume of $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00212784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094760 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

