ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.0604

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,994.13 and $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00307102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

