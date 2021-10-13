Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $624.19. 51,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,705. The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

