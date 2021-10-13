Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,003. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

