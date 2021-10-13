Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.