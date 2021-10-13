Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,544.00 and last traded at $1,542.93. 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,504.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,720.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,577.58.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

