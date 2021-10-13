Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBHC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

