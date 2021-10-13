Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Critical Survey

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Patient Portal Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDK Global has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.69, meaning that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and CDK Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.17 $1.03 billion $2.22 19.71

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDK Global beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Portal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.