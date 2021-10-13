PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 251 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,140,618. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.26, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

