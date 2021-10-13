PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,681 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.