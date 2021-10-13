PAX Financial Group LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PYPL opened at $257.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.92 and its 200 day moving average is $272.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

