PAX Financial Group LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

V stock opened at $224.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

