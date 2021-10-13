PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading 0.8% Higher

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 15,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.