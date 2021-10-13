Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. 2,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,284,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406,576 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

