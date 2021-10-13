Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $627.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

