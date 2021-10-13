Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

