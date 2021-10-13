Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 1,623.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 170,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

