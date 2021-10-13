Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.