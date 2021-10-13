Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 780,395 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 487,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

