Permanens Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,132 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $63,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of HEZU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 9,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

