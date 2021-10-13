Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 138,150 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 578,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,283. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

