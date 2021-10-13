Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 27,416 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Natixis grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 808,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $186,644,000 after purchasing an additional 485,293 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 39,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

