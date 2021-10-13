PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 219,046 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $52.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 246.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PetroChina by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PetroChina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.