PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PETV opened at $2.96 on Monday. PetVivo has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Folkes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $71,056. Insiders own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.