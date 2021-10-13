PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PETV opened at $2.96 on Monday. PetVivo has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.61.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PetVivo Company Profile
PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.
