PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,069,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,994,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,218,313. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.