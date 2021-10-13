PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,069,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,994,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,218,313. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

