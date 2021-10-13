PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 1,732.4% in September

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 1,732.4% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NRGX opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,250 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 36,250 shares of company stock worth $426,663 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.