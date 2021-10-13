Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE:PING traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. 17,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.