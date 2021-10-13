Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $91.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

