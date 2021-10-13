Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PNW stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

