Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 264.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 200,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,415. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,813 shares of company stock worth $40,612,341 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

