Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 128.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 169,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

PXD stock opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

