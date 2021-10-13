Piper Sandler Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWN. Truist lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

