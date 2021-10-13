Piper Sandler Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

