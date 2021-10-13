Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $411.29 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00208028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00120180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00127552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002450 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,461,771 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

