PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $684.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.85 or 0.01033112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00348671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00300287 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002756 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.